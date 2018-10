Tipperary’s bog roads have been subject to much criticism of late.

Due to harsh winters and exceptionally hot summers, the roads have degraded significantly,posing a major risk for those who use them.

With several large potholes and steep embankments, the current state of some bog roads has been described as extremely dangerous.

At this month’s gathering of the Nenagh municipal district, Councillor Michael O’Meara felt improvements were absolutely necessary.