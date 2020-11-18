Cyclist sustains serious injuries in Nenagh

A cyclist has been seriously injured after coming off his bike in Nenagh.

At about 3.20pm this afternoon, the man, who’s in his 40s, was cycling down Sarsfield Street and it’s understood he lost control of his bike.

He sustained serious head injuries and emergency services were called.

He has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Sarsfield Street, Mitchel Street and Emmet Place remain closed while a forensic exam takes place and Gardaí say it is likely to be sometime tomorrow morning before they reopen.

Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 067 50450.