A cyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital after coming off his bike in Nenagh yesterday afternoon.

It happened on Sarsfield Street at about 20 past 3.

The man, who’s in his forties, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Sarsfield Street, Emmet Place and Mitchel Street all remain sealed off by Gardaí this morning as a forensic examination of the scene takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.