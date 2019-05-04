Cycle Against Suicide raises awareness in Premier County

The 2019 Cycle Against Suicide is drawing to a close this bank holiday weekend.

Each year the event brings together cyclists with different abilities, different stories, different “whys,” to help break the cycle of suicide on the island of Ireland.

The now annual event has seen over 15,000 cyclists take to the roads since 2013.

Some people complete the entire event while others join in for a single day.

This morning the riders will leave Cashel for Kilkenny with a stop for lunch in Colaiste Mhuire in Thurles along the way.