The aim of the annual Cycle Against Suicide is to raise awareness of the importance of our mental health and spread the message that “It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help.”

The riders taking part in today’s leg of the event travel from Mallow to Cashel.

Having spent last Sunday night in Nenagh the cyclists will be hosted by Cashel Community School this evening.

They’ll depart for Kilkenny tomorrow with a stop for lunch in Colaiste Mhuire in Thurles along the way.