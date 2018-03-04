Customers facing water disruptions in Cashel

Low reservoir levels are causing supply disruptions to Cashel and surrounding areas in Tipperary.

Some customers in that area have contacted Tipp FM to say that they’re without water, however a water tankard will be in place outside St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel from 3pm today.

People are advised to bring their own containers to fill, and to boil the water before use.

Meanwhile, some customers may experience a change in the taste and characteristics of their water supply such as increased water hardness.

Irish Water say crews are working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

They’re also recommending that users do not run their taps in order to help conserve water.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP018991.