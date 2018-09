People are being urged to brave the weather and go out for Culture Night in Tipperary.

The annual event which celebrates culture, creativity and the arts is back tonight across the 32 counties.

Over 1600 museums, galleries and historic venues are opening their doors free of charge from 4pm.

Among the many events planned for the Premier County are the Gathering of Light Parade in Cashel at 7pm, Music Under the Arches in Clonmel from 8 and the Rambling House of Reminiscence in Roscrea at 7.30