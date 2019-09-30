Cullinan secures nominations for presidential role

IFA Presidential Candidate and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan has secured nominations in the election for presidency of the association from six counties, the maximum permitted under IFA rules to run for the leadership of the organisation.

The Toomevara native said he is fully aware of the immense challenge he would face in leading Irish farmers over the next four years and the acute income crisis in most sectors.

Mr. Cullinan added he had a clear vision for the IFA. He said he will ensure IFA is a results-focused organisation delivering for farmers and farm families.