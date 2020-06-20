Crowd of around 150 people attend Carrick-on-Suir demonstration over St Brigid’s Hospital

An estimated crowd of 150 of people turned out to a march and silent protest in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon.

It’s the fourth demonstration that’s been organised over the lack of clear information about when St Brigid’s Hospital will once again be available for respite and palliative care services.

At the moment, it’s being used as a covid-19 stepdown facility – however, it’s understood it hasn’t been needed for quite some time.

Organisers of today’s march are looking for a precise date as to when the palliative care and respite services will resume.