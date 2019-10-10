Criticism of sentence handed down for fatal Tipp crash

The mother of a teenager killed in a North Tipperary car crash two years ago has spoken out after the driver of the vehicle involved was handed a jail sentence yesterday.

Thomas Carroll of Ballingarry, Roscrea had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Adam Case who was a passenger in the car.

Sharon Case says she is distraught following yesterday’s sentencing hearing at Nenagh Circuit Court which saw Thomas Carroll of Ballingarry, Roscrea handed a 3½ year sentence with 2 years suspended.

16 year old Adam was a back seat passenger in a car which struck a tree on August 1st 2017 at Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan Road

Adam had been living in the Shinrone area but was originally from Abbeyleix.

Speaking to Tipp FM news Adams mother Sharon said yesterday’s sentencing was too lenient.

Sharon says the loss of her son has had a huge impact on the entire family.

She said it hasn’t gotten any easier since the tragedy.