Criticism at new charges at Roscrea Civic Amenity site

Criticism has been levelled at Tipperary County Council for introducing charges at the Roscrea Civic Amenity Site.

Councillor Michael Smith raised the issue at the recent meeting of the local municipal district.

Local representatives heard how the council had committed to an advertising campaign to ensure the public would be adequately notified of the charges however Councillor Smith claims this hasn’t happened.

Charges came into effect on Tuesday – Michael Smith says people shouldn’t have to pay for a service, when the facilities aren’t fully finished.