Criticism leveled at “automation risk” to Tipperary jobs

A recent report suggesting that jobs were at risk in Tipperary due to automation has been criticised by one of the county’s most progressive companies.

The study by UCC found that two out of every five jobs across Ireland could be wiped out by automation in the future with Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard in the top ten likely to be hit.

Since the report was published, Horan Automation in Drangan has been the subject of some unwarranted criticism locally, as people connect them with the news that automation is putting some Tipp jobs at risk.

Their Chief Operations Officer and Head of Sales and Marketing, Emma Lacy says the study is flawed and questioned why Horan Automation should bear the brunt.

