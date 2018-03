The Justice Minister has been accused of washing his hands of policing matters in Tipperary.

The comments from Fianna Fail’s Jackie Cahill come in the wake of a reply to questions on when the vacant position of Superintendent in Nenagh will be filled.

Minister Charlie Flanagan said the distribution of personnel is a matter for the Garda Commissioner which he has no direct role in.

Deputy Cahill says it’s not good enough that such a senior position remains vacant.