Criteria for Covid 19 testing could change

Changes are expected later today on who qualifies for Covid-19 testing.

Currently, only those in priority groups and who display two or more symptoms are eligible for a test.

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this morning to discuss broadening the case definition.

The Covid-19 death toll has gone up to 794, after a further 28 patients died, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 17,607.

However, chief medical officer Tony Holohan won’t speculate on what today’s new criteria for testing could be.