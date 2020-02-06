Criminal trial connected to Tipp man collapses in Bolivia

A criminal trial connected with the death of Tipperary man Michael Dwyer has collapsed in Bolivia.

The Ballinderry man was shot dead by police in the South American country in April 2009.

Authorities in Bolivia claimed Michael Dwyer was part of a terrorist group which planned to assassinate President Evo Morales.

The 24 year olds family have always denied this and have gathered evidence which they say show that he was summarily executed by police.

Two other men were also killed in the police raid on the hotel they were staying at in Santa Cruz.

This week prosecutors in Bolivia dropped all terrorism related charges against 39 people accused of involvement in the assassination plot.

Public prosecutors and the interior ministry told the court they were withdrawing terrorism-related charges against them.

They cited the 12-year sentence for corruption and extortion against Marcelo Soza, the original prosecutor in charge of the case as one of the reasons for dropping the charges. He has since claimed the case he built against the men was manipulated at the direction of senior officials in the Morales administration.

A separate case taken by the Dwyer family against Bolivia is proceeding at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.