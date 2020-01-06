Crimes must be reported if areas are to be adequately protected

A Tipperary TD believes under reporting of crimes to the Gardaí – could be compounding the Garda resource problem across the county.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said many people are not reporting burglaries – and this in turn is leading to less Gardaí being stationed in different areas.

He warned Tipp FM listeners – they need to report everything to the Gardaí, so they have the facts and figures to fight for additional staff.

Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart echoed Lowry’s sentiments saying it’s imperative that all crimes are reported.

He said under reporting – gives a false image of an area and could lead to resources being focused on the wrong areas.