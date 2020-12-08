Woman questioned in relation to Fethard drug haul

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of over €10,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Fethard.

Gardaí carried out a search at an address at Gort an Óir on Saturday when they discovered €9,200 worth of suspected cocaine, €1,290 in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia such as a weighing scales and bags.

Three follow-up searches were carried out in Fethard yesterday (Monday) evening, from which small amounts of suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested as part of the investigation and was questioned for a time at Clonmel Garda Station.