Gardaí are investigating an incident which happened in Carrick on Suir last night.

An altercation took place between two men in the Main Street – Bridge Street area of the town.

A short time later a woman who was in the vicinity was assaulted and had some property taken.

She received minor injuries which required medical attention but wasn’t hospitalised.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area between 11.45pm and 12.45am is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.