Woman arrested and drugs seized in Premier County

The arrest follows a raid on a dwelling in Clonmel at around 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at the house in the Cooleens Close area.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized suspected amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of 6000 Euro.

A quantity of zip lock bags were also seized. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman in her 50’s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.