Woman appears in court charged with careless driving causing death

A woman has appeared before Clonmel District Court charged in connection with a fatal collision near Carrick-on-Suir last September.

Ieva Kasperaviciute with an address at 10 A Glenoaks Drive on the Glenconnor Road in Clonmel, was charged with careless driving causing death in relation to the incident at Deerpark last year.

48 year old Michael Sweeney was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was allegedly struck by the accused on September first.

Ms Kasperaviciute was remanded on bail to appear again before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on the sixteenth of May for service of the book of evidence.