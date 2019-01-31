Witness in Tipp murder trial denies lying to jury

A witness in the murder trial of a Tipperary farmer has denied lying to the jury.

Mary Lowry has been giving evidence for a third day in the trial of Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore who has pleaded not guilty to Bobby Ryan’s murder.

The court’s already heard Mary Lowry had what she described as a ‘seedy affair’ with the accused 50 year old Patrick Quirke and some time after that relationship ended she began seeing the deceased Bobby Ryan.

It’s the Prosecution’s case Patrick Quirke killed his alleged love rival and hid his body in a disused tank on Ms Lowry’s farm.

This morning, Mary Lowry was cross examined about a night out at a dance in Bundoran with Bobby Ryan where she said he wasn’t feeling well and another man asked her to dance so she did.

She said she came back to the table and Bobby was dancing and chatting with another lady and she was unhappy and hurt about this as she wanted to spend time with him.

It was put to her in cross examination that she had engaged in a ‘flagrant lie’ to the jury by saying she had asked Bobby Ryan if it were ok if she danced with the other man that night.

She replied: I am telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The court heard Bobby Ryan ended the relationship that night.