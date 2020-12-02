Warning over Christmas loan scam

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning of an online scam offering unsecured loans for Christmas.

A number of websites are offering these loans with a promise that it will be processed quickly.

Crime Prevention Officer in the Tipperary Garda Division Sgt Tom O’Dwyer says the scam is particularly targeting vulnerable people.

“They find a website that’s offering these loans. They apply for the loan and almost immediately they get communication back saying that the loan application has been approved.”

“They’ll be told the amount they’re going to get and the monthly payments.”

“The victim then is asked to send an amount of money to the lender in advance of the loan amount being issued. They’ll be told it’s an upfront fee or it’s to pay personal protection insurance.”

“There’s no money ever received and the advance fee is lost.”