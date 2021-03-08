Violent incidents in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir under investigation

Gardaí are investigating an incident of violent disorder involving a number of men which happened in Clonmel late last week.

Meanwhile an assault in Carrick on Suir which left a teenager unconscious is also being probed.

The first incident happened on the grounds of a business premises at Laganore on the Waterford Road in Clonmel at around 11 o’clock last Friday morning.

8 or 9 men ranging in age from teens to 40’s arrived in two cars and the occupants produced weapons in a short violent dispute.

Gardai in Clonmel would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident.

Meanwhile an assault on an 18 year old in Carrick On Suir over the weekend is also being investigated.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Oakland’s Estate in the town.

The youth was found unconscious and brought to a house in the estate where he was treated by ambulance staff and later removed to University Hospital Waterford.

He suffered injuries to the head, hand and ankle.

The injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to be discharged from hospital in the next day or so.

Gardaí would like to speak to any witnesses, or persons who may have recorded the assault or anyone with information relating to the incident.

Information on either incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.