Variety of drugs seized following search of Clonmel property

A man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Clonmel.

Shortly before 6 o’clock last evening members of the Clonmel Drugs unit and the Community Policing unit along with local officers carried out a search under warrant in the Elm Park area of the town.

Various controlled drugs including amphetamines, MDMA, alprazolam and diazepam with an estimated street value of €5,500 were recovered along with digital scales and deal bags.

The seized items will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A 30 year old man was arrested at the scene – he has since been released pending the result of the tests.