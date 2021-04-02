Variety of drugs and imitation hand gun seized in Mullinahone

Gardaí have seized over €2,000 worth of drugs and a suspected imitation firearm in Tipperary.

Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Fethard Street in Mullinahone yesterday.

During the course of the search officers seized cannabis herb, cocaine, amphetamines and tablets with an estimated street value of €2,100. Gardaí also seized a suspected imitation revolver.

All of the seized items will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.