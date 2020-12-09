Vandals target south Tipp festivities

Plans to begin Christmas celebrations in a south Tipperary village were dealt a blow this week.

The lights on the Christmas tree in Newcastle were due to be turned on last night but this had to be cancelled due to damage caused by vandals.

Local Councillor Máirin McGrath says a lot of work had been only for the community to be left disappointed.

“A huge volunteer effort and a lot of hard work went in over the last week.”

“On Friday our local Community Employment Scheme workers erected a 20 foot tree and it was due to be turned on last night. Unfortunately when we went to test it yesterday morning we found that the lights had been cut in four different places.”

“So extremely frustrating and disappointing for everybody involved – unfortunately we couldn’t go ahead with the turning on of the lights last night due to physical and financial constraints to get the tree back down and get new lights back up on it.”