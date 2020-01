Community Gardaí in the Clonmel District are apparently to be redeployed to other duties.

It’s understood the decision has been taken in a bid to bolster the numbers on the drug unit.

Local TD Seamus Healy says the move cannot be allowed to go ahead from early next month.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of the Clonmel Garda District will outline the reasons for the move on Tipp Today next Monday morning.