Two Tipp tax defaulters named on latest defaulters list

Revenue has imposed bills totalling over €180,000 on two Tipperary tax defaulters.

They are among 62 named on the latest defaulters list to have reached settlements worth €21 million.

Marcus McHale – a casino operator and car valeting service provider with an address at 14 A, Peter St, Clonmel – was fined following a Revenue Investigation for under-declaration of VAT.

When interest and penalties were applied the total fine amounted to nearly 140,000.

The Whyte Gallery Ltd – at Ashley House, Erinagh, Capparoe, Nenagh – was audited for under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT – it was fined a total of €44,200.