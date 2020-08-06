Two people badly injured in Clonmel assault

Gardaí in Clonmel are seeking the public’s help in their investigations into an incident in the town earlier this week.

Two people were said to have been badly injured during the altercation at the entrance to St Mary’s GAA grounds.

Inspector Alma Molloy is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“It was at approximately 10 o’clock last Tuesday night – the incident concerns a group of youths involved in a dispute or a row at the GAA grounds.”

“We now know that there were two young males badly assaulted. This argument went on for around 30 minutes so people may have seen something at the time.”

“So we’d like to hear from anyone with information or who may have witnessed it or who may have been passing in their car that may have dash-cam footage of it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.