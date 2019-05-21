Two men arrested in Tipperary following major drug seizure

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and cash in County Tipperary.

Drugs with an estimated street value of over half a million Euro were recovered.

Gardaí were on patrol in Ballinure at around 3.45pm yesterday afternoon when they attempted to stop a vehicle.

It failed to stop and two packages were observed being thrown from the van into a field. The vehicle stopped a short distance away and Gardaí arrested two men aged 45 & 22.

The two packages were retrieved and contained Ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of 150,000 Euro.

Following on from investigations a number of searches were conducted at residential premises in the Cashel and Killenaule areas.

During the course of these searches Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of 400,000 and 21,000 in cash were recovered.

Both men are currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Investigations are continuing.