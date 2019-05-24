Two men appear in court in connection with major drug seizure

Two men have appeared before Cashel District Court charged in relation to the seizure of drugs worth over half a million euro in Cashel and Killenaule earlier this week.

Both of the accused were arrested after being found in possession of 150 thousand euro in ecstacy.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and blue top, 45 year old Stephen Chambers, with an address at Lurgoe Cross, Killenaule appeared before Judge Terrence Finn facing two charges related to the seizures of drugs.

His co-accused, 22 year old Aaron McCormack with an address at 4 Lios Dubhaile, Dualla, appeared before the court facing the same charges.

Both men were charged under sections 3 and 15 of the misuse of drugs act, pertaining to the sale and supply of controlled substances.

The pair were arrested at Noan, Killenaule on Monday afternoon after the vehicle they were travelling in failed to stop for gardai.

A number of packages were seen being thrown from the van into a field.

These packages were later recovered and found to contain 150,000 euro worth of ecstasy.

Upon their arrest Gardai carried out searches of houses in the Killenaule and Cashel area which recovered 400 thousand euro of cannabis herb and over 20 thousand euro in cash.

45 year old Chambers was granted bail on several conditions, namely adhering to a curfew, not applying for a passport, avoiding contact with his co-accused and not leaving the jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, 22 year old McCormack had his bail approved along a similar set of conditions. He must surrender his passport, adhere to a curfew, have no contact with his co-accused and not leave the jurisdiction.

Both of the accused are due before court again on the 25th of July facing further charges relating to the same offence.