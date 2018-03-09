Two in court following spate of burglaries in South Tipperary

A number of primary schools were broken in to, as well as the NCT centre in Cahir and a number of houses in Cashel on Wednesday night.

Two men in their mid to late 20s were subsequently arrested on the M8 motorway near Cashel.

Romanian nationals Cornel Teodorascu and Catalin Olteanu appeared in court in Lismore today.

Each was charged with a number of offences including burglary, trespass, criminal damage, possession of house breaking implements and allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen vehicle

They were remanded in custody to Clonmel District Court on Tuesday.