Two in court in connection with Tipperary fraud case

Two people have appeared in court in on charges of defrauding a Tipperary company out of thousands of Euro.

Muhammad Ali and his wife Ayesha Ali – with an address in Monasterevin – were arrested following an investigation by Clonmel Gardaí.

They appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with Invoice Redirect Fraud.

They are alleged to have conned a Clonmel company out of €87,000.

A substantial amount of money has been recovered.

The pair – who are in their 30s – have been released on bail with the case adjourned until March 19th.