Thurles Gardaí arrested two people at Semple Stadium yesterday, following an incident at the Tipperary Waterford game.

In a video circulated online, a number of Tipp fans can be seen brawling in the terrace.

Two men – one juvenile and one in his 20s were arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Thurles Garda Station.

They were both later released without charge to be dealt with by way of adult caution and the diversion programme for young offenders.