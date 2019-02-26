Two arrested in connection with Kilmanahan raid released

Gardai have released two men arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary on the Tipp Waterford border.

The pair were arrested over the weekend following a Garda investigation into the incident.

The men were taken into custody in connection with an armed raid on a home in the Russelstown area near Clonmel shortly after 6pm last Friday evening.

The occupants of the house – including two pensioners in their 70s – were held at gunpoint by two masked men shortly after 6pm until they handed over a sum of cash at which point the assailants made their getaway.

The incident left the occupants shaken but unharmed.

A Garda investigation was subsequently launched which led to the apprehension of two men in their 20s and 30s over the weekend.

They were detained at Dungarvan Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The pair have since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.