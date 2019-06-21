Two arrested in connection with disappearance of Tipp man

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a Tipperary man in Portlaoise are continuing to question a man and teenage girl on suspicion of murder.

Searches for William Delaney will get back underway this morning.

On the 31st January, 56 year old William Delaney – who’s originally from Tipperary town – went missing in Portlaoise.

Gardai later made an appeal over his disappearance on March 12th.

And yesterday afternoon, two arrests were made in connection with the case.

A man in his 30s and a teenage girl are being held on suspicion of murder at Garda stations in Portlaoise and Tullamore.

A search operation involving Gardai and the Defence Forces will get back underway in the Dunamaise area of Portlaoise this morning .