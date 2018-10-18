Tipp’s Cathal Barrett found guilty of assault

All-Star Tipperary hurler Cathal Barrett has been found guilty of assault.

He appeared before Thurles District Court yesterday in connection with an incident in the town following a club match last year.

25 year old Cathal Barrett of Beakstown, Holycross faced charges of assaulting a barman during an early-hours incident in Thurles in May of 2017.

Thurles District Court heard that he had been drinking following a club match when the assault happened.

His older brother Brian had pleaded guilty to assaulting a barman at Hayes Hotel – both will be sentenced next month.

The court was told that Brian Barrett head butted Dylan Kerr, who was sitting on a stool at the bar looking at his phone while waiting for a lift home after work, and Cathal Barrett then grabbed him around the neck with his arm.

Cathal Barrett had denied the charges against him.

The former young hurler of the year and All-Ireland winner in 2016 told Gardaí following the incident that he had four pints of Guinness on the night in Holycross with his team-mates after a club game. They then went to Thurles and he had five vodkas with Seven-Up in a local bar and three more vodkas with Red Bull in Hayes’s Hotel.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said there was no evidence that Dylan Kerr acted in any way aggressively and said she was satisfied that Cathal Barrett’s actions were “reckless” and didn’t accept a defence that he was acting to try and protect his brother.

She adjourned the case until November 6, pending the preparation of a written impact statement by Mr Kerr.