It’s claimed some Tipperary TD’s are not fighting the case for Gardaí in the Premier County.

That’s according to Tom Finnan the GRA rep for the Tipperary division.

Gardaí have been complaining about the situation at Clonmel Garda station for many years as the building is not fit for purpose.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Garda Finnan said there are two TD’s in Tipperary that have not made contact with the GRA on the matter.