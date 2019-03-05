Tipperary murder trial resumes

The jurors in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial have resumed hearing evidence following two days of legal argument in their absence.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Gary Cunningham said he had “one quick conversation” with Mr. Quirke following the discovery of Bobby Ryan’s body.

Mr. Cunningham, who was working as his farm hand at the time, said he remembered being asked if he heard the “rumours” about what happened to Bobby.

He said he couldn’t recall his response but remembered Mr. Quirke saying he heard a rumour about a Polish group.