Tipperary murder trial hears from further witnesses

The son of a woman whose ex-lover is accused of murdering her new boyfriend has told his trial he didn’t like spending time with him.

Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, whose body was found in a tank in April 2013.

Mary Lowry spent four days in the witness box last week. She told the jury about an affair with Patrick Quirke, which she ended just before she started seeing Bobby Ryan, a local DJ who went by the name Mr. Moonlight.

The court heard Mr. Quirke leased her farm at Fawnagown in Co. Tipperary. He was the one who found Mr. Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on the land in April 2013 – almost two years after he went missing.

Mrs. Lowry’s eldest son Tommy told the court he was nine when his father died in 2007. He said Mr. Quirke started making himself at home after he took on the farm and he didn’t feel like he belonged inside his house.

Earlier today, another witness said she noticed a silver van pulled into a marshy area on a side road near Mrs. Lowry’s home on the morning Bobby disappeared in June 2011.

Yesterday, Mr. Ryan’s daughter gave evidence of finding her father’s silver DJ van outside a wood, just a couple of kilometres from Mrs. Lowry’s.