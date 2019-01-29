Tipperary murder trial continues

The partner of a man found in a run-off tank on her land has begun giving evidence at the trial of a former lover accused of his murder.

Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Co. Tipperary has pleaded NOT guilty to murdering 52-year-old DJ Bobby Ryan.

The trial has heard that Mary Lowry started an intimate relationship with Patrick Quirke a few months after her husband died from cancer in 2007

She said he was very overpowering and she was very ashamed of what she described as a “seedy affair” so she brought it to an end in 2010.

The jury was told she started seeing local DJ Bobby Ryan, who went by the name Mr. Moonlight, soon afterwards.

She said Mr. Quirke didn’t take the break-up very well and became very depressed.

After receiving a text from him while in Mr. Quirke’s company one day, Mrs. Lowry said he took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.

She told the jury the accused text Mr. Ryan to say “she is mine”.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr. Quirke murdered him sometime between the date he went missing June 3rd 2011 and the date his body was found in a tank on Mrs. Lowry’s farm on April 13th 2013.