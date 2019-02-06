Tipperary murder trial continues

A witness has told Patrick Quirke’s murder trial that he passed his friend Bobby Ryan’s DJ van while on a school run on the morning he went missing.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering Mr. Ryan sometime after he left his girlfriend’s home that morning – June 3rd 2011.

The witness told the jury whoever was driving the van saluted him with his right hand as he passed him on the road at around 8.25am.

He said he wasn’t sure who it was but he was “almost sure” it was Bobby Ryan.