Tipperary murder accused denies he knew where body was

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard he told Gardaí he wasn’t jealous about his former lover’s new relationship and never took issue with him.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering his ex’s boyfriend, whose remains he found in a tank on her farm in 2013.

Bobby Ryan left Mary Lowry’s home in Fawnagown on the morning of June 3rd 2011.

Patrick Quirke, the man accused of murdering him, found his remains in an underground run-off tank on her farm almost two years later.

When questioned about the discovery, he told Gardaí he hadn’t gone near the tank since 2008 and when asked why he didn’t tell them about it during the initial search for Bobby, he said he didn’t think of it.

He denied being jealous about Bobby’s relationship with Mrs. Lowry – the wife of his late brother-in-law with whom he had an affair with.

He said he didn’t meet Bobby on the morning he went missing and denied knowing the body was there all along.

Like everyone, he said he had hunches about what happened. “Everyone had notions,” he said. “Was he attacked? Did he leave for Spain?”

He said he felt Mary had a “couldn’t care less attitude” after he went missing and described her answers to some of his questions about it as “strange”.