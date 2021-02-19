Tipperary man to be sentenced for sexual assault of 6 month old girl

A Tipperary father-of-five who raped his partner’s six-month old niece and made videos of it will be sentenced next week.

The 58-year-old also produced sexually explicit images of four other children who were between the ages of five and 12 years at the time.

The offending took place over the course of seven months up to August 2019.

The man – who pleaded guilty – cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the victims.

He has been remanded in custody until February 26, when he will be sentenced.