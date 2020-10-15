Tipperary Gardaí reminding people they are there 24/7

The launch of a new Burglary Response Unit will add to the service provided by the force according to Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Division Sgt Tom O’Dwyer.

A total of ten officers have been seconded to the unit from the five Districts across the county as part of the winter phase of Operation Thor.

Sgt O’Dwyer says the elderly in particular can find the winter months worrying from a security point of view.

“When the dark evenings come in I suppose people again start worrying about crime and I suppose the fear of crime sometimes can be worse than the crime itself.”

“So just to reassure people that we are out there – not alone our Burglary Response Unit – but we have Gardaí working 24/7.”

“We’re on the end of a phone so my advice to people is if you are alone and feeling vulnerable at night or daytime give us a call and let us know what’s worrying you there’ll be somebody there to help you.”