Tipperary Gardaí react to planned overhaul

Rank and file Gardaí in Tipperary have criticised plans to restructure the force.

Local GRA representative Tom Finnan says that there are fears that the lack of resources in the county will get worse under the new proposals which will see the Tipperary division merge with Clare.

It’s also not yet known where the divisional headquarters will be based – currently Thurles is the base for Tipperary.

Garda Tom Finnan says there are already so many issues within An Garda Siochana in Tipperary that must be addressed.