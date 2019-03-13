Tipperary duo in court on firearms charges

Two Tipperary men have gone on trial charged with conspiring to possess a firearm, ammunition and an explosive substance.

The pair were arrested in Cahir in November 2017 following an undercover Garda operation.

Clonmel Circuit Court heard that an American law enforcement officer monitoring the “dark net” came across an attempt to purchase a gun, ammunition and hand grenades and ship them to an address in Ireland.

The jury in the trial of two Tipperary men charged with conspiring to posses a firearm, ammunition and an explosive substance has been told that a “deal was done” online in October or November 2017 after the law enforcement agent became aware of a person who was “in the market” for those items.

The two men – 51 year old Thomas Bates of Abbey Street, Cahir and 34 year old Nigel Gartland of Knocklofty Heights, Clonmel – are also charged with the unlawful possession or control of rounds of .38 calibre Super Comp ammunition at Abbey Street, Cahir, on November 10 of 2017.

They have pleaded not guilty to all charges – their trial is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.