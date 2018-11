Gardaí in Tipperary have made a number of seizures as part of their ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs.

A man was arrested yesterday for possession of drugs for sale and supply.

It followed the discovery of €1,000 worth of heroin in the Thurles area as part of Operation Overwatch.

Meanwhile an arrest was made last week following the seizure of heroin and cocaine valued at €2,400 in the Clonmel area.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.