Tipperary bound cigarettes seized at midlands mail centre

€9,000 worth of cigarettes, some of which were destined for Tipperary, have been seized at the Athlone Mail Centre.

Revenue officers seized a total of 13,500 cigarettes in the operation yesterday, which were in 30 separate parcels originating from China

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Playing Cards’ and ‘Plastic Rulers’, and were destined for addresses in Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare and Carlow.

Revenue also seized an estimated €17,500 worth of herbal cannabis during that operation in Athlone.