Tipp truck drivers efforts to tackle rural crime

Tipperary truck drivers are being urged to take part in new measures to help tackle rural crime.

Drivers at the Tipperary Co-op, along with their counter parts at Dairygold and Kerrygold, will be asked to report any suspicious activity through a new text line at Bruff Garda Station.

The scheme follows the news of a truck driver foiling the theft of a quad bike, which was recovered before the farmer even noticed it was missing.

Garda David Hennessy explained that the working hours of milk truck collection drivers suited the scheme.